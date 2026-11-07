Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has revelled in matching Diego Armando Maradona's goal tally in a Catalan shirt, though he refuses to compare himself to one of the greatest players in football history.

Speaking to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Fermin confirmed he has reached 38 goals for Barcelona's first team, the same number Maradona scored with the club. "I can't compare myself to a player like Maradona, and every player has his own path, but I'm very happy to be able to equal the number of goals of a player like him. I hope to score more," he said.

At 23, Fermin boasts 38 goals and 36 assists in 150 matches for Barcelona's first team. He is now set to make his 100th La Liga appearance when the Catalans face Atletico Madrid tomorrow, Sunday evening.

Fermin reveals the secret behind his goalscoring prowess

Asked why he finds the net so often, Fermin traced his attacking instinct back to the player he has been since childhood.

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"My most important qualities are that I play very directly, and since I was young I have had these characteristics and this mentality that always pushes me forward, towards the goal, and to think about scoring and creating chances," he said.

He added: "This is something inside me, and I keep developing it over time, but if I had to choose one quality I would say that I am a direct player."

Those 36 assists count for plenty, yet Fermin insists scoring comes first. "I prefer scoring, honestly. In the end, creating goals also helps the team, because you make your teammates score and it gives you a feeling of happiness because you created something for the team, but I prefer goals," he said.

7 assists and 6 goals: Fermin refuses to reveal his target

He has 6 goals and 7 assists so far this season. Pressed on the number he wants to hit by May, Fermin kept his cards close.

"I don't want to say it so as not to bring bad luck," he said.

Asked again whether he had a figure in mind, he replied: "Yes, I try to set myself a target, but without a lot of pressure, honestly."

Fermin: Lamine Yamal is the best, and we know each other 100%

Fermin also opened up on his bond with teammate Lamine Yamal, who recently praised the comfort he feels alongside the midfielder, thanks to the spaces he opens up and the understanding between them.

"This means a lot to me, because for me he is the best, and for him to feel comfortable as a player with me, and for us to have this relationship and this connection, is something important for me and for the team too," Fermin said.

The partnership goes back to their childhood, the Barcelona man revealed, and that history explains the harmony between them on the pitch.

"I have known Lamine since we were young, and when you have a friend outside the pitch, you also have this relationship, and on the pitch things become easier. You know him completely, and I think that he and I know each other 100%," he said.

Fermin signed off on the subject with a glowing verdict: "This is what we try to do on the pitch, and I am very happy to play with him, because he really is the best."