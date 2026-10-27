From Kane to Mbappé and Yamal: the Ballon d'Or ceremony turns into a luxury watch showcase

The Ballon d'Or ceremony, held in London on Monday, drew huge global attention thanks to the high-profile names dotted across the shortlists for the various awards.

Most eyes were on the results, the behaviour of the stars and the reactions. Others, though, were watching something else entirely, well away from the football.

A report from the "calf" account on Facebook, which specialises in luxury watches, zeroed in on the timepieces worn by the stars at the ceremony and laid out the precise details.

It said: "Some of the watches that appeared at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.. The most famous football awards ceremony brought together some of the finest watches from the world of luxury watchmaking, including watches from brands such as Rolex, Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Hublot, IWC, and H. Moser & Cie."

The report ran through the watches worn by some of the night's most prominent guests as follows:

Harry Kane: Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in white gold, with an obsidian and sapphire dial - reference number 126599TSA

Ousmane Dembélé: Richard Mille RM 55-01, white TPT manual-winding quartz movement

Lamine Yamal: Richard Mille RM 67-01, extra-thin automatic movement in rose gold.

The singer Burna Boy: Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph in rose gold - reference number 5980/1R-001

Luís Figo: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold watch - reference number 521.OX.1181.RX

Thierry Henry: Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, modified in carbon by DiW

Kylian Mbappé: Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo Yellow Gold watch - reference number 262.VX.1130.RX.MDM

Rodri: IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 44 "Silver Moon" watch - reference number IW503701

Ronaldo Nazário: H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Vantablack watch, reference number 1804-0403







