Arsenal are hunting a fresh solution to bolster their attack before the summer window shuts, with their pursuit of Argentine Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid now complicated. Marcus Rashford has emerged on the Gunners' radar, and a loan move is under consideration.

According to "The Independent", Arsenal are weighing up a loan for the 28-year-old, a player who can operate across the front line, both as a striker and on the left wing. That flexibility matters, especially with Gabriel Martinelli's move to the Scottish Premiership edging closer.

The interest follows Arsenal's decision to make Alvarez their primary target. They tabled an official offer to Atletico Madrid, which was accepted, and Mikel Arteta phoned the Argentine to lay out the club's project and the role he would play.

One major obstacle stands in the way. Alvarez wants only Barcelona, while Atletico have repeatedly refused to do business with the Catalan club. That standoff has left the forward's future hanging in the balance.

Rashford fits as the alternative. He can lead the line or drift to the left, precisely the versatility Arsenal crave after Viktor Gyokeres failed to hit the heights expected of him last season despite a promising start. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain in the mix up front too.

Staying at Manchester United, though, looks the likeliest outcome for now. His loan at Barcelona has ended, he has returned to Old Trafford and taken the number 9 shirt, with signs he is edging back into the team's plans.

Michael Carrick recently praised Rashford's work ethic in training. He then handed him a substitute appearance against Hull City, sending him on in the second half, but the forward could not spare his side defeat.