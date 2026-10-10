The Clasico ended Crysencio Summerville's goal drought. Al-Hilal's Dutch winger found the net again after almost 40 days without a strike.

Al-Hilal hosted their rivals Al-Ittihad on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Summerville made it 3-0 to Al-Hilal in the 64th minute with a stunning piece of individual skill. He danced past more than one defender before slotting the ball to the left of Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

That strike ended a barren spell stretching back almost 40 days, to his last goal in the other Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli.

Summerville had netted in that Clasico too, firing Al-Hilal to a 3-0 win over Al-Ahli on 1 September in the third round of the Roshn League.

Since then, the former West Ham United man had played four games for "the Boss", three in the Saudi Roshn League and one in the AFC Champions League Elite, without scoring in any of them.

This was Summerville's third goal for Al-Hilal since his summer move from West Ham United. He has also chipped in with three assists.