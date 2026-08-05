Newcastle United have appointed Germany's Matthias Jaissle as first-team head coach on a four-year deal, replacing Eddie Howe and opening a new era for the Magpies.

The club confirmed the deal on their official website on Wednesday evening, minutes after Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli announced the German coach's resignation.

Jaissle, 38, joined the club's training camp in the Spanish city of La Manga last Saturday. Newcastle had struck an agreement with Al-Ahli to pay £9.5 million to terminate his contract.

"It is a great honour to become head coach of Newcastle United," the German coach said in his first comments after the announcement. "This is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and it has an exceptional history, identity and fanbase, and I look forward to living this experience up close."

"When a club the size of Newcastle contacts you, you realise the scale of the opportunity," he added. "The club's ambition, its future vision and the project it is working on made my decision easy."

Having followed Newcastle's development over recent years, Jaissle pointed to the club's clear vision and strong management, an ideal base from which to build and chase further success.

The new coach takes over in tricky circumstances. Newcastle have agreed to sell Brazilian captain Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for £75 million, adding to a list of summer departures that also includes Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

In return, the club recruited a clutch of young talents during the window. Chief among them is Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, who arrived from Sporting Braga, alongside French goalkeeper Ewan Jaouen and players Aladji Bamba, Sean Storr and Bazoumana Toure, in deals worth around £140 million overseen by sporting director Ross Wilson.

Teamwork, discipline, high pressing and a relentless drive to improve: that is the philosophy Jaissle described, vowing to give everything to achieve the club's ambitions and delight its fans.

Chief executive David Hopkinson backed the new coach, calling him the standout choice after a thorough evaluation process. His successful record and leadership qualities, Hopkinson said, fit the project through which Newcastle aim to become one of the world's biggest clubs by 2030.

Jaissle is expected to take charge for the first time in the friendly against Valencia. Newcastle then begin the new season at home to Liverpool on 23 August.