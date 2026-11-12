Frey: “Italy and France are cousins and rivals, but there’s no hatred. Donnarumma is better than Maignan”

Frey discusses Italy v France, Maignan and Donnarumma, and the 2006 World Cup final.

Frey, what sort of match will Italy v France be?

"No ordinary match. They are cousins and rivals, although there is no hatred: it is always a special contest for both. I'll be at the stadium - Zidane invited me - and I'm very much looking forward to watching it. I'm curious to see these two national teams, who are in different situations today: one must win, while the other needs to rebuild."

Italy have called up several young players. Is there anyone you would bring into the France squad?

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"Not at the moment, because France have a team of great champions who are ready and used to winning."

Maignan against Donnarumma. Who do you consider the more complete goalkeeper?

"They are two top goalkeepers who now have plenty of experience. Both have been through ups and downs. Maignan has done great things at AC Milan, although he has had less impressive spells; Gigio has had his own journey and is now going through a difficult period with his club. They remain two goalkeepers with international reputations. If we look at their honours, Donnarumma has won an enormous amount, including the Champions League. If I have to choose one, I choose Gigio, above all because of what he has won in recent years."

And for that very reason, have you ever found yourself supporting Italy against France?

"In January 2006, I injured my knee and was left out of the squad that would go to the World Cup. Then the final was Italy against France. I felt sorry for France and for my team-mates, but I also felt happy for Italy. I'm French and I represent my country, but there were so many of my friends and former team-mates in that Italy side. I had mixed feelings: sadness for my national team and my compatriots, but happiness for my Italian friends, who had earned that success on the pitch."