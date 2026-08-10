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Mohamed Mansi

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Frenzied negotiations: Barcelona raise their offer to seal the Rodri deal

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LaLiga
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Manchester City
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England

Details of Barcelona's second offer to convince Manchester City

Barcelona and Manchester City are racing to complete the transfer of Spanish star Rodri, and negotiations are advancing at a frantic pace.

Enzo Maresca had insisted he was counting on Rodri returning to training. The City manager's words now look like nothing more than an attempt to project optimism with no real basis. 

Both clubs have been working the phones relentlessly, and the move has never looked closer.

According to "Sport", all the details of Barcelona's first financial offer were confirmed inside 48 hours. Today the Catalan club's next move came to light.

The negotiations have followed the familiar script. Barcelona opened by putting 50 million euros on the table. 

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Sources in England had made clear that City would not let Rodri go for less than around 70 million pounds. That first offer was always destined to fail, and it was ruled out from the very first attempts.

Talks would continue over the weekend, though, with both sides preparing a second offer capable of convincing City to accept their demands.

That is exactly what happened. Neither party wants to delay a process everyone appears to agree on.

English media have now revealed the financial details of the Catalan club's new attempt. 

Barcelona are ready to pay 65 million euros, plus a further 5 million in add-ons. It is a significant effort from the club, but still slightly below the 70 million pounds City are demanding.

City are now expected to take a step forward and show some flexibility of their own on their financial demands.

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