Frenkie de Jong: ‘The criticism of me always comes at the moment when…’

Ahead of el Clásico against Real Madrid, Frenkie de Jong has opened up about his situation at Barcelona. After a lengthy injury lay-off, the 29-year-old midfielder is fighting to win back his place in Hansi Flick's team. Speaking to Ziggo Sport the Netherlands international discussed the competition for places, his ambitions and the criticism he has faced recently.

De Jong suffered a troublesome knee injury while playing for the Netherlands at the World Cup and spent months on the sidelines. Back in Barcelona's matchday squad, he now faces a fight for playing time. Competition in Barcelona's midfield is particularly fierce this season, partly because of Rodri's arrival. "The competition is very strong, but that's what makes it so interesting for me," says the former Ajax player.

Despite that competition, De Jong is confident he will get enough playing time. "I think I belong there too, and I feel I can play there. Who I play with doesn't matter that much to me," says the midfielder, who prefers to play as a number six or eight because he wants to be on the ball a lot.

Winning the Champions League remains a major ambition for De Jong at Barcelona. "That's something I still have to do in my career. It's a very big goal, a dream, a desire," he says. The Dutchman believes Barcelona have enough quality to win the big-money competition, though he stresses that details and a little luck can decide knockout ties.

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For now, De Jong is focused on getting back on the pitch, possibly on Sunday in el Clásico against Real Madrid. The knee injury he suffered at the World Cup did not initially appear serious, but ultimately kept him out for months. He returned to the squad against Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain, but Flick decided not to bring him on.

De Jong believes he is ready to play matches again. "I think I've shown in training that I'm ready. Hopefully I'll get some minutes on Sunday," he says. His lengthy absence has drawn criticism from Barcelona supporters, who saw him play for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Although De Jong understands that criticism, he sees a recurring pattern. "It's always been the case that most of the criticism of me, or most of the noise, comes when I'm not there, when I can't play football. That happened again this time, and I understand very well where it comes from. I completely understand the supporters: they see me playing for the national team and not for the team they support."