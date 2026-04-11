Frenkie de Jong returned to action for FC Barcelona, delivering a superb assist in Sunday’s won derby

FC Barcelona secured a victory in Saturday’s city derby against Espanyol. A brace from Ferran Torres gave them a 2-0 lead at half-time. In the second half, a rout seemed imminent, yet Espanyol fought back to make it a contest: 4-1. The victory allowed Barcelona to pounce on Real Madrid’s Friday draw at Girona (1-1), stretching their lead to nine points with seven matches left.

Even before kick-off, Barcelona received a boost as Frenkie de Jong returned to the matchday squad for the first time since 22 February. The Netherlands international, sidelined with a hamstring injury, was poised to make his comeback in the closing stages.

Espanyol often make life difficult for Barça at the RCDE Stadium, but this contest followed a familiar script at Camp Nou, with the hosts firmly in control throughout the opening 45 minutes.

The opener arrived as early as the ninth minute when Lamine Yamal swung in a corner that Marko Dmitrovic, Espanyol’s goalkeeper, failed to cut out, allowing Torres to head home at the far post.

Midway through the first half the score became 2-0, and once again Yamal was at the heart of the goal. With the outside of his foot he sent Torres through at exactly the right moment. The Spaniard ghosted behind the defender and slotted the ball gently but precisely into the far corner: 2-0.

Espanyol showed far more courage after the break and were rewarded when Pol Lozano pulled one back. Barcelona then created several chances, but owed it to Joan García that Espanyol did not equalise.

Late in the game, Barcelona finally pulled away. Yamal outran Dmitrovic and began celebrating even before tapping the ball into an empty net. De Jong then played a crucial role in the fourth goal, delaying his pass by a few seconds before picking out Marcus Rashford. The Englishman finished brilliantly on the turn.