Frank Onyeka named in FC Midtjylland squad to face Atalanta

The Nigerian midfielder is in line to feature for the Wolves when they host the Italians on Wednesday night

Frank Onyeka has been included in Midtjylland’s squad to tackle in Wednesday’s encounter.

The 22-year-old, alongside Guinea international Sory Kaba, are among Brian Priske’s 23-man squad as the Danish Superliga champions feature at the MCH Arena.

Et indblik i gårsdagens afsluttende træning, inden det går løs mod Atalanta i aften 👇#FCMATA | #UCL pic.twitter.com/PrMaEMcRuz — FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) October 21, 2020

Onyeka was expected to miss the game following an injury picked up while on international duty with during a training session ahead of the friendlies against and .

That knock ensured he missed the Wolves’ 3-1 home triumph over OB Odense where goals from Kaba, Anders Dreyer and Pione Sisto helped Priske’s side to a comeback win.

Since joining the Danish top-flight side in January 2016 from FC Ebedei, Onyeka has established himself as an integral part of the squad after making his first-team debut in the Danish Cup.

Meanwhile, manager Priske said his team is ready to face Gian Piero Gasperini’s high-scoring squad on Wednesday as well as and in Group D.

“From a club perspective and also from a squad perspective, everybody is looking forward to our first game in the Champions League. We've all been working hard for a game like this for many years,” he said during a pre-game conference.

“Everybody is fit and ready to perform. I think everybody knows we have a big job ahead of us.

“All six games in the group stages are going to be difficult; big opponents, big teams but everybody is fit and ready to deliver and hopefully, also give ourselves the opportunities to pick up points.

“They are big teams, as I said already, but we have big faith in our squad and in our players. At the end of the day, it’s going to be going to be 90 minutes on the grass that decides the results for us.”