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Frank de Boer has slammed Jeremie Frimpong's defending for Everton's equaliser against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. The Netherlands international put the ball into his own net.

Liverpool started brightly at Everton, with Dominik Szoboszlai firing them into an early lead. But the Reds dropped off and conceded a string of free-kicks.

One of those led to the equaliser in the 25th minute. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sent in a firm delivery, and Frimpong inadvertently turned it past Alisson Becker into his own net. De Boer was furious.

De Boer took issue with Frimpong focusing solely on his opponent. He spotted the ball too late.

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"I'm bloody sick of this," De Boer said in the Amazon Prime studio. "Players defending free-kicks who only look at their opponent and no longer look at the ball."

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"Frimpong has done it again for Liverpool. That's why he puts the ball into his own net," he said in frustration.

Liverpool could not find a second goal after Frimpong's mistake, and the match finished 1-1.

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On social media, Liverpool fans have branded Frimpong a poor signing and are demanding that manager Andoni Iraola drops the wing-back from the starting line-up.

Barcelona loanee Ronald Araújo is normally first choice at right-back, but he was not fit enough to start on Sunday. He is expected to take Frimpong's place in the starting line-up again for the next match.