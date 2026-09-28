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imago-sport-1083787004.jpgAnadolu Agency
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France, Rabiot will take to the pitch against Belgium with the captain’s armband: the decision on Maignan

AC Milan

A Nations League night with a strong Milan flavour. At 20:45 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium v France takes centre stage in the second round of Group u1o in League A. Among the key figures are also Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot, both set to keep their places from the first minute in Zidane's line-up.


With Mbappé absent and rotation possible, the Rossoneri midfielder could wear the captain's armband. In France's new pecking order, Dembélé is Mbappé's deputy, while Koundè and Rabiot himself are among the main alternatives.

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