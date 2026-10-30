France Football reveals the numbers: 28 points denied Mbappe the Ballon d'Or!

French magazine "France Football" revealed this Friday evening the points tally earned by the contenders for the Ballon d'Or, won by Bayern Munich star Harry Kane last Monday in London.

The English striker amassed 1,055 points, finishing just 28 ahead of France's Kylian Mbappé. The Real Madrid star came second with 1,027, according to the final voting results.

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Spain's Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, took third with 881 points. His compatriot Rodri followed on 726, then came Argentina's Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami captain, with 612.

Sixth place went to Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Paris Saint-Germain star, on 541 points. His French team-mate Ousmane Dembélé claimed seventh with 418, ahead of Norway's Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, on 378.

France's Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich man, came ninth with 296 points. Spain's Fabián Ruiz, the Paris Saint-Germain player, rounded out the top 10 with 201.

Kane topped the standings after an exceptional season, scoring 73 goals for club and country. Mbappé shone at Real Madrid, while Yamal continued to assert his standing among the leading talents in world football.

Kvaratskhelia played a prominent role in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph. Haaland kept dazzling for Manchester City, and Olise delivered an outstanding campaign at Bayern Munich.

The Ballon d'Or vote involves 100 specialist journalists, each choosing their best 10 players. The system awards 15 points to the first-placed player, then 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and one point.