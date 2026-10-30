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Kylian Mbappe Ballon d'Or GFX HIC 1-1GOAL
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

France Football reveals the figures: 28 points denied Mbappe the Ballon d'Or!

H. Kane
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
L. Messi
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Champions League
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
England
Spain
France
Argentina
Greece
Germany

The competition between Kane and Mbappé saw the narrowest margin in the history of the award

French magazine "France Football" revealed this Friday evening the points totals earned by the contenders for the Ballon d'Or, won by Bayern Munich star Harry Kane last Monday in the British capital, London.

The England striker amassed 1,055 points, finishing just 28 points ahead of France's Kylian Mbappé. The Real Madrid star came second with 1,027 points, according to the final voting results.

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Spain's Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, came third with 881 points. His compatriot Rodri followed on 726, with Argentina's Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami captain, next on 612.

Sixth place went to Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Paris Saint-Germain star, with 541 points. His teammate, France's Ousmane Dembélé, took seventh with 418, ahead of Norway's Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, on 378.

France's Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich player, came ninth with 296 points. Spain's Fabián Ruiz, of Paris Saint-Germain, rounded off the top ten with 201.

Kane topped the ranking after an exceptional season in which he scored 73 goals for club and country. Mbappé shone with Real Madrid, and Yamal continued to cement his place among the finest talents in world football.

Kvaratskhelia also played a prominent role in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph. Haaland continued to dazzle with Manchester City, while Olise delivered an outstanding season with Bayern Munich.

The Ballon d'Or voting involves 100 specialist journalists, each of whom selects the best 10 players, under a system awarding 15 points to the player ranked first, then 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and one point.

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