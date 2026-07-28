The French Football Federation have finally unveiled Zinédine Zidane as their new head coach. He succeeds Didier Deschamps.

Philippe Diallo presented Zidane on Tuesday morning at a specially convened press conference of the Fédération Française de Football. The new manager will take up the role on 1 August and has signed a four-year contract.

"I have said it many times: there is nothing more beautiful than the French national team. It is therefore a joy and, of course, a huge source of pride to become head coach," Zidane said. "I turned down many offers over the past four or five years. After Real Madrid, there was only one job I wanted: to become head coach of France."

Now Zidane must lead France into the 2028 European Championship and the 2030 World Cup, and bring more success. He already did that as a player with the national team. In 1998, he won the World Cup, before adding the European Championship two years later. In 2006, Zidane finished as a World Cup runner-up and bowed out of international football with a red card after giving Marco Materazzi his famous headbutt.

For a long time, the former Real Madrid manager had been seen as Deschamps' dream successor, but his appointment was kept quiet. Zidane had already been heavily linked with the France job since November 2025. Deschamps had already announced he would step down after the World Cup.

After 14 years in charge of Les Bleus, Deschamps steps down. During that spell, he won the 2018 World Cup and the Nations League in 2021. In January 2025, the Frenchman announced that he would leave after the 2026 World Cup. In his farewell tournament, France finished a disappointing fourth.