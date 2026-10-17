Fouzi Lekjaa settles his position on the presidency of the Moroccan federation after the new post

Fouzi Lekjaa has settled the question of his future at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation after landing a new ministerial portfolio in the Moroccan government.

Moroccan journalist Izem Anass reports that Lekjaa will carry on as president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. His appointment as Minister of Economy, Finance and Public Performance won't affect his grip on Moroccan football.

The appointment came on Friday as part of the new government line-up. Lekjaa had held the post of Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget since 2021.

His promotion follows years at the heart of the Moroccan sporting scene, where his name has become tied to the development of football in the country and the rising standing of Moroccan national teams and clubs on the international stage, all alongside administrative roles within continental and international football institutions.

The 2030 World Cup at the forefront

Expect Lekjaa to juggle both jobs, government responsibilities and the presidency of the Moroccan federation, as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Landing the World Cup final is one of the big objectives being chased hard in Morocco's preparations. The Grand Stade Hassan II, currently under construction in Benslimane near Casablanca, is up against the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

FIFA have yet to announce their final decision on which stadium gets the showpiece.

Multiple posts in African and international football

Morocco and the government are only part of the picture. Lekjaa also serves as first vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and chairs the continental body's finance committee.

Add to that the deputy chairmanship of the committee responsible for organising club competitions and the licensing system, plus his membership of the FIFA Council.