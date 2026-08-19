Azzedine Ounahi is back at the centre of the transfer market. Four major clubs have entered a frantic race for the Moroccan star before the summer window closes, a scramble that could bring his short adventure with Girona to an end.

An exclusive report by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reveals the picture has changed radically in the last few hours. English sides Hull City and Ipswich Town, along with Saudi club Al-Ittihad, have joined the list of suitors, taking on Ajax Amsterdam, who have strongly renewed their interest over recent days.

According to "SER" radio, Ounahi's future now lies almost certainly away from the Montilivi. All four clubs are working hard to convince both the player and the Girona board, and the Dutch option looks the most attractive from a sporting standpoint. Ajax hold a decisive advantage in coach Michel, who knows Ounahi well from his previous spell at Girona and is insisting on bringing him back into his ranks.

Girona's high financial demands and fierce competition had blocked the move to Ajax in recent weeks. Now the strong return of the Dutch giants has reshuffled the cards and reignited the chase.

Over in England, the Championship market is stirring. Hull City and Ipswich Town both show an intense desire to sign the Morocco star, while Al-Ittihad's entry represents a tempting financial option, though the player wants a solid sporting project to convince him.

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This four-way battle comes after Ounahi returned to Girona following his historic World Cup with the Morocco national team. He became the first Girona player to score in the World Cup finals, an achievement that has sent his stock soaring.

Girona coach Quique Sánchez, meanwhile, waits for a resolution. Ounahi remains officially part of the squad, but his departure would hand the club a strong financial boost and free up considerable space on the wage bill to keep strengthening the ranks before the market closes.