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Fortuna Sittard returned from the international break with a win. The side coached by departing manager Danny Buijs won 1-0 at Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer, inflicting their first home defeat of the season. Anthony Descotte scored the only goal just after half-time. The three points leave Fortuna firmly in seventh, while Go Ahead are ninth, six points behind.

After a lacklustre start, the first clear chance came midway through the first half. Melle Meulensteen met a pass near the edge of the box and struck the ball well. Luuk Koopmans reacted sharply to punch it away from the corner.

That moment gave Go Ahead confidence, and top scorer Sören Tengstedt came close to his tenth Eredivisie goal of the season. The 26-year-old Dane fired narrowly wide on the turn, then shot straight at Koopmans shortly afterwards.

Go Ahead took the initiative and held it for the rest of the match, though Fortuna had a few chances through Sven Simons and Anthony Descotte on the stroke of half-time.

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Just after the break, the Limburg side struck. Mohamed Ihattaren set up the goal with a superb through ball to substitute Kristoffer Peterson. The Swede played a low cross and Descotte tapped in: 0-1.

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Go Ahead appeared to equalise soon afterwards when Meulensteen finished from a Victor Edvardsen pass. The replay showed that the Swede had been offside when he received the ball.

With around twenty minutes remaining, Go Ahead should have scored when they had several clear-cut chances in the space of a few seconds. To the fans' disbelief, the goalmouth scramble and attempts by Mathis Suray, Stefán Ingi Sigurdarson and Joris Kramer all came to nothing.

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Go Ahead kept pressing. Tomas Gálvez, who had replaced Thibo Baeten, hit a decent effort towards goal, but Koopmans pulled off another sharp reflex save.

Even centre-back Gerrit Nauber, sent forward to cause havoc, couldn't turn the tide. Fortuna host another side in form, sc Heerenveen, next week. Go Ahead visit PSV.