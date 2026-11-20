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Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Sonnenhof Großaspach: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 14 21 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Fortuna Düsseldorf host Sonnenhof Großaspach in the 3. Liga, with both teams needing points for different reasons.

Düsseldorf sit 13th, in mid-table, but are fighting to keep pace with the teams above them. Their recent results will concern coach Jens Langeneke: Fortuna have won just one of their last five competitive matches.

Großaspach face a relegation battle. The newly promoted side have lost their last three league matches and have just twelve points after 13 matchdays. They are only one point from a place outside the relegation zone.

Großaspach have signed Levin Öztunali this week. The 30-year-old grandson of HSV legend Uwe Seeler had been without a club since the summer and has now joined the third-tier side. With 190 top-flight appearances behind him, the former Bundesliga player is expected to help them stay up.

A home win would give Düsseldorf a confidence boost. Großaspach need to avoid losing touch in the relegation battle.

Here's where you can watch the match live.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Fortuna Düsseldorf and Sonnenhof Großaspach?

Fortuna Düsseldorf have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive games. They lost their most recent match 3-2 to Ingolstadt after a 3-1 defeat to Saarbrücken. Across those five matches, Düsseldorf scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Sonnenhof Großaspach have won just one of their last five competitive matches, with three defeats and no draws. One of those games was in the DFB Cup. The newly promoted side most recently lost 3-0 to Hansa Rostock, while a 7-1 defeat to Wehen Wiesbaden was particularly painful. Großaspach conceded 16 goals across those five matches and scored only seven.

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Sonnenhof Großaspach: Line-ups

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Sonnenhof Großaspach: Form

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Sonnenhof Großaspach: Head-to-head record

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Sonnenhof Großaspach: League tables