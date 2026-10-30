"The move to Paris came about rather by chance through Ellyes Skhiri's father," Trapp explained on the Copa TS podcast. Until then, he had played alongside the Tunisian midfielder at Eintracht Frankfurt. Skhiri had joined Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 from 1. FC Köln, to whom he has since returned.

Skhiri's father "knew the FC Paris coach at the time. That's how the first contact came about," Trapp continued. Stephane Gilli, then coach of the French top-flight club, "called me and asked whether I could imagine making the move. We spoke on the phone for more than an hour the first time, and only ten minutes of it were about football. Then I spoke to my agent, Volker Struth, and he set the transfer in motion," Trapp said.

In the summer of 2025, the nine-cap Germany international left Frankfurt after a total of ten years at the club, joining Paris FC for a €1 million transfer fee. It took Trapp back to his former home: he had played for city rivals PSG from 2015 to 2018.

Kevin Trapp has been Paris FC's clear first choice since December 2025

Trapp initially spent most of his time on the bench, but has been the clear first choice since December 2025. The 36-year-old has played in goal seven times so far this Ligue 1 season, conceding just seven goals. He has helped Paris FC make a good start to the current campaign, with 14 points from their first eight matches. Paris FC have had former Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior in charge since the summer, after parting ways with Gilli at the end of February.

Next matches PAR Ligue 1 11:15 ASM

Last weekend, illness kept Trapp out of their 2-1 defeat away to RC Lens, only their second loss of the season. His contract in Paris runs until 2028.