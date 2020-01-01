Former Super Eagles star Utaka recalls Kanu’s sumptuous assist vs Eto’o’s Cameroon at Afcon

The 38-years recollected how he was set up by the lanky forward to score a decisive goal against the Indomitable Lions

Former international John Utaka has recalled Nwankwo Kanu’s assist against in the 2004 .

The Super Eagles faced a Samuel Eto’o-inspired Indomitable Lions in the quarter-final of the biennial tournament at Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet after defeating and the Republic of Benin in the group stage.

Then star Eto’o gave his side the lead in the 42nd minute before Nigeria captain Jay-Jay Okocha levelled matter with a brilliant free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

With 17 minutes left to play, Kanu set up Utaka with a sumptuous assist and the attacker fired his effort into the right corner of the net to hand the Super Eagles a place in the semi-final.

"Papilo [Kanu] you know is so crafty. When I watched the game later, I saw the way he positioned his body before he played the pass, he confused the defenders, they were thinking he was going to play left," Utaka said on Instagram Live.

"I knew what he was going to do, so immediately I wasn't even waiting, I started going. Against Angola away he did the same thing, that was years after.

"Whenever I see him positioning himself I'll go because I know he will drop the pass. When I got that ball I said the only thing I can do is not to waste time because the goalkeeper will close down the more I waste time.

"I was looking right but I knew I was going to play left, he got a slight touch on the ball.

"I needed to drag him to the right so that I can confuse him because the goalkeeper is huge as well. I said if I take one more touch, he will close down on me so I said let me release the ball first time. "

Prior to their meeting, the Cameroonians dominated Nigeria in the past years, winning four of their previous eight encounters, including a victory in the final of the 2000 Afcon in Lagos.

Utaka recalled the pressure the players endured during the game and the huge support from their fans.

"The intensity of the match was crazy, coming out from the tunnel, you can feel the heat but that's the joy of playing football, that tension, that pressure is the beauty of the whole thing,” he continued.

“You are coming out the crowd is singing. When I say tension, you know like 200 million people are watching. It's like a do-or-die affair.

"We know the team we are facing were a very, very good team - top strikers, midfielders, defenders. They were the defending champions, very strong team. One way or the other we needed to go past them.

"I was joking with him [Rigobert Song] when we were coming out from the tunnel, I wanted to greet him and he said I shouldn't touch him but it was a joke.

"After the game, he congratulated me and said there was nothing much they could do and wished me well.”

The Super Eagles later lost to in the semi-final but went on to win the third-place match to clinch a bronze medal at the competition following a victory against Mali.

Utaka had 49 caps for the three-time Africa champions, scoring six goals and played at the 2002 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.