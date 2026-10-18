Antoñito, the former Sevilla player, has stepped up his criticism of the refereeing following the Andalusian side's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, objecting to the failure to review Arda Guler's challenge on Peque Fernandez, along with other decisions he felt influenced the course of the match.

Speaking on Sevilla's official radio station, Antoñito said: "Isn't Real Madrid ashamed to complain about referees? Their excuse is that they didn't clearly see the elbow that Peque received, even though the score was 0-0, as you know. It's a decisive incident that they claim they didn't see. What kind of football is this? Aren't LaLiga and VAR technology ashamed?"

His side had been wronged once again, the former Sevilla player added. "There was an attack in which Guler should have been sent off, and the second goal was preceded by a foul, and we should have been awarded a goal too."

Then came the anger. "Do they want to set things up for the Clasico and stop Real Madrid from pulling ahead? That's impossible. The only correct goal in the middle of the pitch was for Real Madrid. And the penalty that was awarded was ridiculous. They only award penalties like that for Real Madrid and Barcelona."

The best thing about the match, in his view, was that it finished without injuries or red cards. He signed off by calling what happened "a disgrace".