Spain's Pablo Sarabia, the former Sporting Lisbon star, has expressed his lasting gratitude to coach José Mourinho, who gave him the chance to make his first appearance for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the Champions League in 2010.
Sarabia, now at Qatar's Al-Arabi, also heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He's shared a dressing room with both.
Portuguese outlet O Jogo carried Sarabia's comments from an interview with Marca, in which he said: "I will be forever grateful to Mourinho. He is the one responsible for giving me the chance to live one of the happiest days of my life, when I made my debut at the Bernabéu and in the Champions League."
Looking back on that night, he continued: "I was 18 years old and it was an amazing experience. What that day meant for my family was something extraordinary. Seeing the happiness on their faces after the match was wonderful."
Turning to Mourinho's return, he added: "Mourinho has now returned, and I think the situation is different. We are facing a new era and a different type of player. I wish him every success in his work, because I believe the current Real Madrid deserves it and needs it as well."
Few players have been this lucky. Sarabia played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Asked what sets each of them apart, the Spanish winger lavished praise on both.
On Ronaldo, Sarabia said: "Cristiano is a true leader. He has personality and ambition. We should all look at him as a role model, not only in football but in every area of life as well. Everyone, in their own field of work, should try to get better every day and set themselves goals to strive for."
He went on: "Ronaldo always wants more every day, and he has pushed his abilities to the limit. As for Messi, in the end, we all see his talent and his way of understanding football. His mentality is different: he sees everything much faster and makes decisions that no other human being can make."
View Author Profile
I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms: