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Spain's Pablo Sarabia, the former Sporting Lisbon star, has expressed his lasting gratitude to coach José Mourinho, who gave him the chance to make his first appearance for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the Champions League in 2010.

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Sarabia, now at Qatar's Al-Arabi, also heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He's shared a dressing room with both.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo carried Sarabia's comments from an interview with Marca, in which he said: "I will be forever grateful to Mourinho. He is the one responsible for giving me the chance to live one of the happiest days of my life, when I made my debut at the Bernabéu and in the Champions League."

Looking back on that night, he continued: "I was 18 years old and it was an amazing experience. What that day meant for my family was something extraordinary. Seeing the happiness on their faces after the match was wonderful."

Turning to Mourinho's return, he added: "Mourinho has now returned, and I think the situation is different. We are facing a new era and a different type of player. I wish him every success in his work, because I believe the current Real Madrid deserves it and needs it as well."

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Few players have been this lucky. Sarabia played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Asked what sets each of them apart, the Spanish winger lavished praise on both.

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On Ronaldo, Sarabia said: "Cristiano is a true leader. He has personality and ambition. We should all look at him as a role model, not only in football but in every area of life as well. Everyone, in their own field of work, should try to get better every day and set themselves goals to strive for."

He went on: "Ronaldo always wants more every day, and he has pushed his abilities to the limit. As for Messi, in the end, we all see his talent and his way of understanding football. His mentality is different: he sees everything much faster and makes decisions that no other human being can make."