Former Paris Saint-Germain star on the verge of a seventh-tier club

Lens announced Serge Aurier's return on 11 August last year. This time, though, not as a player.

The statement read: "Between coaching and mentoring, Serge Aurier, one of the most prominent graduates of the Gaillette Academy, who has experience of more than 400 professional matches, returns to the La Gaillette Gervais Martel Academy."

It added: "The former Ivory Coast international will share his experience with the under-15 team as an assistant coach."

The former Paris Saint-Germain right-back has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet, according to French outlet "Foot Mercato".

Free to sign with any club he fancies, the 33-year-old Ivorian had been without a home since leaving Iranian side Persepolis last August. Now he has found his next move.

It won't be at professional level. According to "La Voix des Sports", Aurier will sign with Montigny-en-Gohelle, a seventh-division outfit and one of the second-tier teams in the Hauts-de-France region.

A few details still need sorting. Once they are, he can keep playing while launching his career as an assistant coach.

Aurier began his professional career with Lens and went on to represent several major European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

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