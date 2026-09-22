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Former Manchester United star rejects Arab millions: Russian clubs in the picture

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A. Martial
Al-Ittihad
Manchester United
France
Libya
England

Where is the French striker heading?

Clubs from the Russian Premier League are in contact with France's Anthony Martial to sign the former Manchester United striker during the current period.

Libyan club Al-Ittihad Tripoli had tabled a £13 million offer for Martial, but the free agent turned it down.

The 30-year-old walked away from Mexican side Monterrey midway through his two-year contract earlier this summer, and now Spanish clubs such as Malaga want him, according to the British newspaper "Mirror".

Two years have passed since the former France international left Manchester United, where he spent nine seasons. He joined Greek side AEK Athens after leaving Old Trafford and is now hunting for a new club.

According to the French newspaper "L'Equipe", CSKA Moscow and Krasnodar are among several Russian clubs keen on Martial. The striker is also believed to have snubbed an offer from France's Auxerre earlier in the summer.

Website "Foot Mercato" reported that Martial rejected Al-Ittihad Tripoli's proposal of a net salary of £8.6 million over two years, plus a signing bonus of £4.3 million.

The Libyan club snapped up former Southampton winger and Morocco international Sofiane Boufal earlier this month.

Martial has managed just 53 matches over the past two seasons since leaving Old Trafford. He scored nine goals for AEK Athens but netted only once for Monterrey before his return to Europe.

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