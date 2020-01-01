Former Liberia and Cameroon coach Redon passes away

The former PSG and Bordeaux striker who led the Indomitable Lions to the 1992 Afcon semi-finals has died at the age of 69

The former coach of and Liberia, Philippe Redon has passed away at the age of 69.

The Frenchman played for , , FC Metz, and during his active days and his death was announced on Tuesday.

Je viens d’apprendre une triste nouvelle : le décès de Philippe REDON 😢 Il fut un entraîneur qui m’a beaucoup apporté sur le plan humain et sportif lors de mes années rennaises. Toutes mes sincères condoléances à sa famille ainsi qu’à ses proches.



Repose en paix Philippe 🙏🏽🕯 pic.twitter.com/SkVWQS52dg — Toifilou Maoulida (@filoumaoulida) May 12, 2020

At Saint-Etienne, the Mayenne-born forward scored 56 goals from 377 matches for the club. He also helped them win the Group B Division 2 title as well as secured promotion to the French top-flight.

Redon entered Rennes’ history books for scoring the club’s first-ever European goal in the 1-1 draw against Glasgow .

After an impressive career, he went into management and his first job was as Creteil manager in 1988 before joining RC Lens a year later.

His first national team was as Cameroon coach in 1990 as a replacement for sacked Russian tactician Valery Nepomnyashchy whose team fumbled in that year’s staged in .

Redon helped the Central African nation qualify for Afcon 1992 on an impressive note – staying unbeaten in the qualifying series with three wins and three draws.

In the tournament in , he helped the team progress to the semi-final where they bowed out on penalties to Cote d’Ivoire after the score stood at 0-0 after extra-time.

Cyrille Makanaky, Francois Omam-Biyik and Joseph-Antoine Bell missed their kicks from the penalty mark inside Dakar’s Stade de l'Amitie as the Elephants triumphed.

Cameroon finished the competition in fourth position after losing 2-1 to in the third-place encounter where Rasheed Yekini and Friday Ekpo got the Super Eagles’ goals.

He was replaced by Jean Manga-Onguene after falling out with the Cameroonian Football Federation.

The retired striker was appointed as Liberia's national team coach on July 14, 2000 and his reign lasted until 2002 where he was replaced by ex-international Kadalah Kromah.

Meanwhile, clubs and footballers have taken to social media to pay their last respects to the late icon.

Former Indomitable Lions danger man Patrick M’Boma took to social media to express his shock at Redon’s passing.

“I have just learned that Philippe Redon is no more. Sad!” the ex- , and Sunderland man posted.