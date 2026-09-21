From Turin to Madrid, everything has changed. Jonathan David struggled in Serie A in a Juventus shirt. In Madrid, though, the Canadian has found his scoring touch again. His third straight goal, in the derby against Real, has truly ignited the enthusiasm of the colchoneros fans and won over the Spanish commentators and the wider media too.





"A WORLD-CLASS NUMBER 9" - He scored the decisive goal in the derby. In Spain, they were impressed above all by the way the striker interpreted the match: his movement, his ability to attack the box, his reading of situations and his composure in the final third. During the live commentary of the derby, one line of praise stood out in particular: "His videos should be shown to every young lad out there who wants to become a striker. This is how a world-class number 9 moves and finishes in the box".





Three games in a row on the scoresheet have fired up the fans and turned his form into one of the biggest talking points around Atletico.











































