Former India international footballer Manitombi Singh passes away

The Manipuri footballer had plied his trade for Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan between 2003-05...

Former international footballer Laishram Manitombi Singh passed away, aged 40, on Sunday.

He was born on June 10, 1981 in Achanbegei, a suburb of Imphal. The defender started his career Army Boys and also played Services for two seasons at the beginning of his career. He later donned the jerseys of Air , Salgaocar FC and Kolkata giants .

Along with his friend Tomba Singh, Manitombi was a household name amongst the Green and Maroon loyalists between 2003-2005. He won several accolades during that period with the Kolkata club.

Mohun Bagan family is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former club captain Manitombi Singh.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Manitombi Singh pic.twitter.com/7kGJx1DP9i — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) August 9, 2020

Singh represented the Indian national team and was part of the Indian squad at the Busan Asian Games in 2002. He was also a member of India U23 side which under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine had won the historic LG Cup in 2002. India had defeated in their own backyard to win their first ever International tournament since 1971 (not counting SAFF Cup).

He had been playing in the Manipur State League since 2012, first for , whom he helped win the maiden League title in 2014. He then joined Manipur State League defending champions, Anouba Imagi Mangal (AIM), in the 2015-16 season.

Post retirement, he joined former Manipur State League champions AIM as their head coach.