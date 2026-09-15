Tensions have flared within the France national team over the rivalry between Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid captain, and Ousmane Dembélé, the Paris Saint-Germain star, after comments from both players turned into a crisis threatening to split the "Les Bleus" dressing room.

Mbappé had spoken earlier about the Ballon d'Or race, insisting he had always held a different status to Dembélé, last year's winner. "Dembélé? He was always seen as a talented player, whereas I was always regarded as the chosen player," he said, pointing out that he reached the top at an early age while his rival took a different path because of injuries.

Those comments did not go unnoticed. Dembélé fired back after Paris Saint-Germain's win over Brest, in remarks that looked like a direct reply to his France team-mate.

"I have always been like this, at the back of the class working hard. Throughout my career I never said a single word, I just worked hard," Dembélé said, before adding: "I was never the chosen player, I worked hard and was rewarded with a wonderful year with Paris. This year we will see, I am following it without pressure."

The row did not stop at the exchange of words. Jérôme Rothen, the former France international and current analyst on Radio Monte Carlo, revealed the anger within Dembélé's circle over Mbappé's remarks.

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According to the newspaper Marca, Rothen said Dembélé "took it very badly" and is "very angry with Mbappé". He added: "For him, it is a betrayal. The words are harsh, but they perfectly reflect the way the matter is being viewed."

The problem runs deeper than Dembélé alone. Rothen pointed out that some of his team-mates at Paris Saint-Germain and with France are standing by his side, warning that Mbappé's comments may have created two camps within the national team.

There are players in the France squad, Rothen explained, who do not understand Mbappé's comments, and some of them have grown closer to Dembélé even though the two men represent the same country.

"They tell me that there are many France national team players who do not understand, once again, all of Mbappé's comments, and that they are closer to Dembélé's camp than Mbappé's camp, even though they are in the same national team, but it seems there are now two camps," he said.

The stakes rise with the next international break approaching. Mbappé and Dembélé are expected to reunite in the national team camp, for the first time under new coach Zinedine Zidane.

French reports had raised the possibility of a session between the pair to clear the air and end the crisis.

Timing sharpens the tension. The Ballon d'Or winner is about to be announced, with Dembélé defending the award he claimed last year while Mbappé chases it for the first time in his career.

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