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Brazilian defender Joao Victor, the former Benfica player now with Russian side CSKA Moscow, sparked a wide reaction after his comment on Portugal's 4-1 defeat to Denmark, in the match held in the city of Braga.

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The player sent a message through his account on “Instagram” in defence of Cristiano Ronaldo, after Portugal slipped to defeat in their first outing since the end of their former captain's era.

Joao Victor spoke out after a game played without Ronaldo, one that saw Portugal thrashed by Denmark. It was the first defeat for Jorge Jesus since he took charge of the national team.

The Brazilian defender didn't stop at the result. He tied what happened to the way the Portuguese star had been treated, suggesting his absence and the lack of respect for his standing were worth pausing over.

On his Instagram account, the CSKA Moscow player posted an image of the match result showing Denmark four goals up in the 75th minute. Alongside it he attached a phrase that carried clear criticism of what he saw as a lack of appreciation for Ronaldo.

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Joao Victor wrote: “This is what happens when you don't respect your role model”. He named nobody, yet the message plainly linked the defeat to the way the national team had treated its former captain.

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The phrase reached well beyond one night's scoreline. It reopened the debate over Ronaldo's standing within Portugal after the end of his journey with the side, and the value he represents in the history of Portuguese football. The timing mattered too. With the gap widening to four goals, the message tied straight to the action on the pitch, a night that ended with Portugal losing 1-4.

This was a painful defeat for Portugal. It came in Braga, in front of their own fans, and it handed Jorge Jesus his first loss since taking charge.

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Harsh as it was, the result did little lasting damage. Portugal had already booked their place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Nations League, so the defeat did not deny them the chance to continue their run in the tournament.

One point from the upcoming match against Wales is all the side need to seal top spot in their group and finish the stage in first place.