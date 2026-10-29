The former Arsenal star has added to the excitement surrounding the eagerly awaited mini-Clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Shabab host Al-Ahli tomorrow, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" confirm that Al-Shabab are now at full strength against Al-Ahli, with no absentees among local or foreign players after all the injured recovered. It's a rare occurrence for the Lions.

The man behind it is Ghana's Thomas Partey. The former Arsenal star has finally recovered from the thigh injury that kept him out for the past seven matches.

Next matches ALS Saudi Pro League 14:00 AHL

According to the newspaper, Al-Shabab manager Thomas Letsch of Germany is considering starting Partey against Al-Ahli, at the expense of France's Yassine Adli in midfield.

Letsch will finalise his starting line-up today, Thursday, after the team holds a light training session on the reserve pitch.

Al-Shabab have climbed to twelfth in the Saudi League table after taking 7 points from their last 3 matches, lifting their tally to 11 points from two wins, five draws and three defeats.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, sit fifth with 21 points from 7 wins and 3 defeats, and still have a postponed match to play against their traditional rivals Al-Nassr.