Danilho Doekhi impressed at Lazio on Monday night. The former Ajax player played a key role in the 1-2 win over Udinese and drew plenty of praise from Italian supporters afterwards, with X users calling him, among other things, "a wall". "Already a top signing," was the verdict.

Doekhi joined Lazio on a free transfer from Union Berlin last summer and has quickly made an impression in Rome. The 28-year-old centre-back earned glowing reviews after his display in Udine: "Another excellent match from Doekhi," one supporter wrote.

His defending stood out too. "Am I mistaken, or is this Doekhi quite a strong man-marker? Good positional sense, strong at reading defensive situations and lots of physical ability," read one reaction, while another fan also picked out another former Ajax player: "Perfect Doekhi, Kenneth Taylor Prime."

Against Udinese, Doekhi offered more than just defensive solidity. Ten minutes from time, Kenneth Taylor played him in on the left and the centre-back whipped in an excellent cross for former AZ player Albert Gudmundsson, who headed home the decisive 1-2. One supporter could not resist a dig at right-back Manuel Lazzari: "Doekhi delivers better crosses than Lazzari."

For a long time, Lazio had struggled in Udine. Shortly after half-time, Udinese went ahead when Jesper Karlström fired the ball through the goalkeeper's legs and into the net. Davide Frattesi then levelled for Gennaro Gattuso's side after an attack in which Taylor also played an important role.

After collecting the ball from substitute Tijjani Noslin, Taylor sent Mattia Zaccagni clear, and his cross allowed Frattesi to make it 1-1. The former Ajax player also drove the move for the winner, releasing Doekhi before his cross found Gudmundsson.

Taylor, too, is making more and more of an impression on the Italian fanbase. "Kenneth Taylor is a super player," one fan wrote, while another supporter spoke of "infinite intensity and quality". Another felt Taylor "took control of the midfield" and won many balls.

Those displays from the two Dutchmen have helped Lazio make a perfect start in Serie A. The Romans have nine points from three matches and sit third, while city rivals AS Roma and reigning champions Inter have also yet to drop a point.