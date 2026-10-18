For this reason everyone hates you: the criticism returns to besiege Vinicius despite his suspension

Sevilla's Juan Iglesias will not face Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior again today, Sunday, at the Santiago Bernabeu, after the Brazilian was banned for four matches by the LaLiga league body.

LaLiga handed Vinicius Junior a four-match ban last Wednesday for pulling the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Salipa in the previous LaLiga fixture, an incident that saw him sent off.

Newspaper "AS" has revisited a tense confrontation that did the rounds a year ago, on 19 October 2025, when the current Sevilla man was at Getafe.

The flashpoint came at the Coliseum, in a match Real Madrid won 1-0 through Kylian Mbappe. After several fierce verbal exchanges between the players, the "Movistar+" cameras caught Iglesias telling the Brazilian: "That's why everyone hates you. Learn from your team-mates."

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 SEV

Comments the then Getafe player made in the mixed zone also featured in the Madrid-based newspaper: "In football, many incidents and clashes happen. They are part of the game, part of football, part of the players, and they always stay on the pitch."

He added: "But there are things that cannot be overlooked. I asked his team-mates to teach him respect. The opponent must be respected, others must be respected. And when they are not respected, these problems break out, and nobody likes them."







