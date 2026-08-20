Al-Ittihad's German head coach Jan Siewert is weighing up a striking call ahead of Friday's clash with Al-Qadsiah in the second round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, one that could decide the fate of a foreign player in his squad.

The dilemma centres on Nigeria's George Ilenikhena. Siewert may leave him out of the matchday squad to make room for Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, with foreign player slots limited. That puts the Nigerian striker under threat despite his standout display in the last match.

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Ilenikhena lit up the round-of-32 tie with Al-Najma in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, scoring twice to steer Al-Ittihad to a clean 3-0 win. He could hardly have sent the coaching staff a clearer message, reopening the debate over his right to feature more prominently.

His brilliance has fuelled growing fan demands for more game time. Criticism of Youssef En-Nesyri has risen in return, particularly after his failure to hit the expected level at the start of his spell with "the Dean".

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According to the Saudi newspaper " Arriyadiyah ", Siewert wants to take both En-Nesyri and Ilenikhena to face Al-Qadsiah, but the final squad hinges on the medical report on Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic.

Should Simic be passed fit, Siewert may have to drop Ilenikhena to fit En-Nesyri in. That would be a major surprise given the Nigerian's impressive showing against Al-Najma.

So Ilenikhena could end up paying the price for his own brilliance. He now waits on the German coach, who faces a tricky call: stick with a player who has just proven himself, or hand En-Nesyri a fresh chance to lead Al-Ittihad's attack against Al-Qadsiah.