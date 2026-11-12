For the history books: Italy break their 64-year curse against France

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Italy claimed a historic 3-1 victory over France in the match that brought them together on Thursday evening at the San Siro, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League, putting an end to a long run of negative results against Les Bleus on Italian soil.

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Italy had not beaten France on home soil since 5 May 1962, a 2-1 win in Florence.

France went ahead that day through Jean-Claude Piumi in the 28th minute, only for Jose Altafini to strike twice in quick succession, in the 47th and 51st minutes, to turn it around for the hosts.

The two sides have met several times in Italy since then, yet the Azzurri could never repeat the trick.

On their last trip to the San Siro in November 2024, France won 3-1, another Nations League fixture.

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A negative episode for Upamecano

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There was an unwanted landmark for French defender Dayot Upamecano. France shipped three goals in a game in which he played the full 90 minutes for the first time in his international career.

The last time France conceded three with Upamecano on the pitch in a single match came in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. Those three, though, were spread across 120 minutes after the game went to extra time and was settled on penalties.

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Upamecano featured in that Qatar final, which finished 3-3 before France lost on penalties, one of the most thrilling matches in the tournament's history.

Thursday's game burst into life early. Michael Olise pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma fumble to put France ahead in the tenth minute, before Pio Esposito levelled for Italy in the 26th.

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After the break the drama kept coming. Sebastiano Esposito missed a penalty in the 60th minute, Davide Frattesi then nudged Italy in front in the 63rd, and Pio Esposito sealed it from the spot in the 75th.

The result moves Italy onto 10 points, level with France at the top of Group One but ahead on goal difference and head-to-head. Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, tasted his first defeat as Les Bleus coach.

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The first meeting between the pair had finished 1-1. Olise curled in a superb free-kick to put France ahead before Alessandro Bastoni equalised for Italy.

Victory leaves Italy sitting pretty ahead of their final group game, away to Belgium. A draw is all they need to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.