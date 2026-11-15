For the first time in 11 years: officially, Ronaldinho in his new club's line-up

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More than a decade after retiring from the pitch, Ronaldinho is preparing to make a comeback in an official match, in a surprise move that brings the Brazilian star back into competitive action despite being 46 years old, opening a new chapter in his football career.

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Ravenna have named Ronaldinho in their starting line-up for Sunday evening's third-division clash with Forli, handing the Brazilian his first competitive appearance in more than 11 years.

The 46-year-old walked away from football in 2015 after a final professional spell with Fluminense. Now he returns through the gateway of Ravenna in the Italian third tier.

Wearing the number 10 shirt, Ronaldinho starts against Forli. He will line up on the left of the attack in a 4-3-3, according to Football Italia.

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Ronaldinho joined the Ravenna project over the summer in a striking deal that paired his playing role with an investment in the club, along with a promise that he would feature in at least one competitive match. Ahead of kick-off, manager Andrea Mandorlini confirmed the Brazilian would start, noting that the team usually fields three forwards and that Ronaldinho would be one of the trio.

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How long the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner stays on the pitch will be decided with him during the match, Mandorlini added, a nod to the fact that this return follows a long spell away from official competition.

Next matches RAV Serie C 11:30 FOR

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Ravenna's starting line-up: Venturi in goal, Donati, Zaro, Esposito and Bani in defence, Lonardi, Vinicius and Doukah in midfield, with Da Pozzo, Rabbi and Ronaldinho leading the line.

The match carries the feel of a local derby. Ravenna host Forli in the fourteenth round of the Italian third division, with huge interest surrounding the return of one of world football's most celebrated stars. Ronaldinho is also chasing his 300th career goal, an exceptional moment blending nostalgia for his vintage flair with the unusual sight of him playing at this age.

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