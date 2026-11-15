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FBL-ITA-FOOTBALL-RAVENNA-RONALDINHOGetty Images
Ahmad Salah
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For the first time in 11 years: officially, Ronaldinho in his new club's line-up

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More than a decade after retiring from the pitch, Ronaldinho is preparing to make a comeback in an official match, in a surprise move that brings the Brazilian star back into competitive action despite being 46 years old, opening a new chapter in his football career.

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Ravenna have named Ronaldinho in their starting line-up for Sunday evening's third-division clash with Forli, handing the Brazilian his first competitive appearance in more than 11 years.

The 46-year-old walked away from football in 2015 after a final professional spell with Fluminense. Now he returns through the gateway of Ravenna in the Italian third tier.

Wearing the number 10 shirt, Ronaldinho starts against Forli. He will line up on the left of the attack in a 4-3-3, according to Football Italia.

Read also: Double breakthrough at Barcelona: Flick awaits an unexpected surprise

Ronaldinho joined the Ravenna project over the summer in a striking deal that paired his playing role with an investment in the club, along with a promise that he would feature in at least one competitive match. Ahead of kick-off, manager Andrea Mandorlini confirmed the Brazilian would start, noting that the team usually fields three forwards and that Ronaldinho would be one of the trio.

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How long the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner stays on the pitch will be decided with him during the match, Mandorlini added, a nod to the fact that this return follows a long spell away from official competition.

Next matches
RAV

RAV

Serie C

15 Nov 2026

FOR

FOR

Read also: Outside the decision-making circle: Barcelona lose control over Araujo

Ravenna's starting line-up: Venturi in goal, Donati, Zaro, Esposito and Bani in defence, Lonardi, Vinicius and Doukah in midfield, with Da Pozzo, Rabbi and Ronaldinho leading the line.

The match carries the feel of a local derby. Ravenna host Forli in the fourteenth round of the Italian third division, with huge interest surrounding the return of one of world football's most celebrated stars. Ronaldinho is also chasing his 300th career goal, an exceptional moment blending nostalgia for his vintage flair with the unusual sight of him playing at this age.

Read also: The awaited solution to Flick's crisis? Spain star wants only Barcelona

Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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