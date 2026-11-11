For the first time: Donis responds to reports of his dismissal from the Saudi national team

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Greek coach Georgios Donis, manager of the Saudi national team, has responded for the first time to reports suggesting the possibility of his dismissal from coaching Saudi Arabia in the coming period.

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Saudi media presenter Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi, host of the programme "Nadina" on "MBC 1", had confirmed that Donis would leave his position as head coach of the Saudi national team with a 99% probability.

What did Donis say about his dismissal from the Saudi national team?

Donis hit back at the reports in statements to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", saying: "I am not concerned by the rumours circulated from time to time about my professional future with the Saudi national team."

"What concerns me at present is developing Saudi Arabia and focusing on the work," he added. "I have the experience to deal with what goes around regarding my professional future, and I will give the best of what I have to serve Saudi football."

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His comments backed up the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, who had already denied any plan to sack the Greek coach and insisted he would stay on, as reported by the Saudi channel "Al-Ekhbariya".

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That makes it twice now the federation have knocked down talk of Donis leaving, having first done so last October.

Why is the Saudi federation considering dismissing Donis?

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Some reports had claimed the Saudi federation wanted Spaniard Roberto Martinez, the former Portugal boss, to lead the national team at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in place of Donis.

The news sparked anger across Saudi football, particularly given how little time remained before the tournament kicked off, and the federation moved quickly to deny it.

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Everything changed when the 2027 AFC Asian Cup was pushed back from January to December of next year. With far more time now on the clock, the debate over Donis's future flared up again.

What has Donis achieved with the Saudi national team?

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Donis took charge of the Saudi national team last April, replacing Frenchman Herve Renard, just two months before the 2026 World Cup, which they crashed out of in the first round.

At the World Cup they drew 1-1 with Uruguay and goalless with Cape Verde, then lost 4-0 to Spain. They finished bottom of Group Eight on just two points.

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Yet the Greek coach still delivered Saudi Arabia's first title in 23 years, winning the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", last October.

He could hardly have done it in better style. Saudi Arabia won four of their five matches, came through the fifth on penalties and scored eight goals without conceding a single one.

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Across all competitions, the Saudi national team played 11 matches under Donis, officials and friendlies combined. They won five, drew four and lost two, scoring 13 goals and conceding seven.