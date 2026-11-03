Ahead of Tuesday evening's match against the Rojiblancos (20.45), Germany's record champions added three players to their Champions League squad via the B list, according to UEFA's official squad list.

The new additions are campus talents Jannis Bärtl, Erblin Osmani and Noah Codjo-Evora. None of the three has been in Bayern's Champions League squad this season, but all could now be selected.

A place on UEFA's squad list does not guarantee a spot in the matchday squad. It means the coach can select those players for matches in the competition. Munich's current severe injury problems prompted the additions of Bärtl, Osmani and Codjo-Evora.

Against Atletico, Bayern will be without several regular starters. Jamal Musiala (torn muscle fibre), Luiz Diaz (torn muscle bundle), Serge Gnabry (muscle injury), Ismael Saibari (torn syndesmosis ligament) and Bara Ndiaye (appendix operation) are all unavailable.

Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 FCB

Manuel Neuer (foot injury) took part in his first session with the team on Monday before travelling to Madrid, though it remains unclear whether he will play. Michael Olise is also in the squad after being substituted as a precaution in Saturday's top-of-the-table Bundesliga match.

Interim coach Aaron Danks said in Madrid on Monday evening that both are "available" against Atletico: "We just need to see whether they can start or whether they will come off the bench." Sporting board member Max Eberl had previously stressed that, particularly with Olise, "it is positive that he is there because he is an outstanding player who always benefits us": "But we will also avoid the risk of it becoming a longer-term injury."

Will the campus talents play against Atletico Madrid?

None of the three youngsters made the final squad for the match against Atletico. Tim Binder, however, earned a surprise place in the matchday squad through the B list, which also includes Bärtl, Osmani and Codjo-Evora.

After three Champions League matches, Bayern remain unbeaten but have drawn twice, against Arsenal and Viking FK. They sit 14th in the table with five points.