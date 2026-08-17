Milan have sealed a major signing from the French league for a fee of 50 million euros, after negotiations with Leipzig stalled.

Several sources report that Milan are in the final stage of signing Strasbourg's Diego Moreira for around 50 million euros.

Roma had linked with the 22-year-old Belgium international earlier this summer, eyeing a move to the Italian league, but the cost proved too high.

The Giallorossi tabled an offer worth 35 million euros, plus 10 million euros in incentives, with the French club retaining a 10% share of the player's future sale value.

Leipzig then pushed hard to close the deal. Sky Sports Germany confirmed the club were not close to an agreement.

Milan moved suddenly by contrast, with the help of players' agent Jorge Mendes reaching an agreement with the player and the club very quickly.

Several sources have now confirmed the same details, among them transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia and Sport Mediaset, indicating that Milan are working on the final details of the deal and arranging a date for the medical.

According to Football Italia, the total value is expected to reach around 45-50 million euros, including add-ons and a percentage of future sale fees, though Fabrizio Romano and Sportitalia put the deal at 50 million euros plus bonuses.

Sky Sport Italia revealed the player's medical will take place on Tuesday 18 August.

Moreira primarily plays on the left wing, and can switch to the right when needed.

Chelsea sold the player to Strasbourg for 8.5 million euros in the summer of 2024, keeping a buy-back clause, but they do not appear keen to activate it.

Belgium have capped Moreira four times at senior level. He previously represented Portugal at youth level, and celebrated his 22nd birthday earlier this month.

Last season Moreira provided five goals and nine assists in 42 matches across various competitions with Strasbourg.