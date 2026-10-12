Football is no longer what it was twenty years ago. Transfer deals have turned into a frantic race involving hundreds of millions, prize money has risen to unprecedented levels, and following your favourite team has become an ever-growing burden on the supporter's budget. A shirt that once cost around 70 euros now has versions priced at more than 200 euros. A ticket for a major match can cost thousands of dollars. Money flows into clubs and federations at a rate that is hard to compare with what prevailed in the past.

In 2006, Italy were world champions, Barcelona were crowned European champions in Paris, Fabio Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or, and Zinedine Zidane played the final match of his playing career. Lionel Messi was around nineteen years old, and Cristiano Ronaldo was still a Manchester United player.

Everything was different back then: the volume of money in circulation, transfer costs, product prices and even the bonuses attached to the major competitions. Two decades on, a comparison between 2006 and 2026 reveals an enormous economic shift. It has not been limited to clubs and players but has extended to the stands, where the supporter pays an ever-increasing price to maintain the relationship with their team.

Back in 2006, Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko moved from Italy's Milan to England's Chelsea for around 45 million euros, one of the most prominent deals of that year, and the transfer also set a record for the London club. That sum represented a huge figure in the transfer market at the time and reflected the scale of investment that the big clubs were prepared to make to secure the services of a top-class player.

Twenty years later, 45 million euros is nowhere near the record figures seen in the transfer market. Manchester City, according to the figures given in the comparison, paid 145 million euros to Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez, in a deal that reflects the scale of the transformation in the player market.

Inflation alone cannot explain this leap, since 45 million euros in 2006 is equivalent to around 69 million euros in today's money. That means the sum which was enough to complete an exceptional deal two decades ago is now less than half the value of one of the major deals of 2026.

Spending standards in football have therefore changed markedly, and figures once described as record-breaking now look rather ordinary alongside the huge investments clubs are pumping into the modern transfer market, according to the Spanish newspaper AS.

The shirt that cost 70 euros: why does it now exceed 200 euros?

Buying your favourite team's shirt was not cheap in 2006, but it has become more expensive and more complicated two decades later, with multiple versions of shirts appearing and prices varying according to the club, the quality of the product and the extras required. In the summer of 2006, Atletico Madrid's new kit cost around 70 euros, coinciding with the signing of Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who quickly became one of the side's leading stars. By the end of the year, Aguero accounted for 40% of the club's shirt sales, outstripping even Fernando Torres.

Fast forward to 2026 and the average price of the home shirt of a Spanish top-flight club is around 88.52 euros, with prices differing from one club to another. The Barcelona and Atletico Madrid shirts cost around 110 euros, compared with 100 euros for the Real Madrid shirt, while the shirt of Deportivo, newly returned to the top flight according to the source, costs 89.95 euros.

Those prices are only the beginning. Some clubs offer versions that closely replicate the shirts worn by players on the pitch. The sale of these versions is limited to five top-flight clubs, at an average of around 150 euros, before the addition of the player's name, number and the shirt's badges, details that push the cost up further and can easily take the final price beyond 200 euros.

An accurate comparison requires inflation to be taken into account. A sum of 70 euros in 2006 is equivalent to around 107 euros today, meaning the home shirt has not become as much more expensive as a comparison of nominal prices alone would suggest. But the gap widens when buying the player versions and adding names, numbers and badges.

Spending data reveals another side to this equation. In 2006, the Spanish supporter spent an average of 87 euros a year on football products. Today, that sum is less than the average price of a home shirt in the Spanish league, which illustrates the scale of the pressures facing a supporter who wants to buy their club's products.

From 80 euros to thousands of euros: the stands are no longer within everyone's reach

If shirt prices reflect one aspect of the economic shift, ticket prices reveal more clearly the growing gap between the ordinary supporter and the big matches. In February 2006, ticket prices for the Athletic Bilbao versus Real Madrid match at the San Mames stadium ranged between 30 and 80 euros, while tickets for the Valencia versus Roma meeting in the Champions League ranged between 35 and 65 euros.

Clasico matches were an exception in terms of attendance and demand, with the Barcelona versus Real Madrid meeting on 1 April 2006 drawing around 100,000 spectators to the Camp Nou. Demand for some matches reached a level that pushed the resale market to record prices approaching 1,000 euros for tickets to the Barcelona versus Chelsea Champions League tie that same year.

Twenty years on, the supporter is no longer necessarily obliged to turn to the resale market to find tickets costing hundreds of euros. For the Barcelona versus Real Madrid meeting scheduled for 25 October 2026, initial prices for tickets available to members ranged between 476 and 999 euros, depending on the location of the seat, while VIP ticket prices reached 5,500 euros.

The Clasico of May 2026 provided another example of the effect of demand on prices. After ordinary tickets sold out, only VIP options remained, with the cheapest starting at 1,750 euros, while some premium categories cost 2,750 euros and the highest categories reached 12,500 euros. Barcelona generated revenues of 16.4 million euros from that match in a single night, a club record from one match, according to the figures contained in the report.

To limit these burdens, the Spanish league launched a programme setting a ceiling of 30 euros for a certain number of tickets allocated to away supporters. Benefiting from this initiative is not possible at every stadium, though. In the 2025-2026 season, only 14 clubs out of 20 took part, with clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano absent.

UEFA also imposes specific rules for Champions League matches, requiring at least 5% of the stadium's capacity to be allocated to away supporters, with a ceiling of 50 euros set for tickets within that allocation. But this ceiling does not necessarily cover tickets available outside the proportion set aside for away fans.

Even the Champions League final reflects the wide disparity in prices. In the 2026 final, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal supporters received tickets within the fan allocation at a price of 70 euros, while the other official categories were priced at 180, 650 and 950 euros.

So an away supporter may be able to attend a match for 30 euros in some Spanish league fixtures, or 50 euros in the allocation set aside for them in the Champions League, while a Barcelona member needs to pay hundreds of euros to attend the Clasico, and may face prices running into thousands of euros if only VIP tickets remain.

The Champions League: when a single win became worth a fortune

It is not only the cost of following football for the supporter that has risen. The money distributed by the federations to clubs has also ballooned, particularly in the major continental competitions. In the 2005-2006 season, UEFA set aside around 430 million euros to be distributed among the clubs taking part in the Champions League. Qualifying for the group stage guaranteed a club 1.6 million euros, while the bonus for winning a match was 321,000 euros.

Reaching the round of 16 earned a club an additional 1.6 million euros, compared with 1.9 million euros for qualifying for the quarter-finals, 2.6 million euros for reaching the semi-finals, and 6.4 million euros for the winner of the final. Thanks to their results, their run in the competition and television broadcasting revenue, Barcelona collected around 31.5 million euros after being crowned champions in Paris in 2006.

By 2026, the picture had changed radically. Simply qualifying for the league phase now guarantees a club 18.62 million euros, close to 12 times the amount a club received for taking part in the group stage twenty years ago. The bonus for winning a match has now become 2.1 million euros, a sum that exceeds the total a club received merely for participating in the 2006 edition.

The rewards continue as teams progress in the competition. Those qualifying for the round of 16 receive 11 million euros, for the quarter-finals 12.5 million euros, and for the semi-finals 15 million euros, while the bonus for reaching the final is 18.5 million euros, before the addition of 6.5 million euros for the champion.

Money that was considered an exceptional reward two decades ago has become part of a broader financial system, one that allows clubs to generate huge returns from participation, results and progress through the knockout rounds.

According to the comparison contained in the report, Paris Saint-Germain's revenues from UEFA exceeded 140 million euros after adding up the bonuses linked to their European run, more than four times the total Barcelona collected when they were crowned champions in 2006.

Across the system as a whole, the amount allocated to clubs rose from around 430 million euros in the 2005-2006 season to 2.467 billion euros for the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup twenty years later.

The World Cup: a bigger tournament, larger prizes and record prices

The expansion has not been confined to European competitions. The World Cup itself has undergone a major transformation in the size of the tournament, the number of participants, matches and prize money. In Germany in 2006, 32 teams took part in 64 matches, while the 2026 edition has expanded to include 48 teams and 104 matches, an increase of 16 teams and 40 matches on the earlier edition used for comparison.

Prize money has swelled alongside it. The Italian national team, world champions in 2006, received around 16 million euros, while the prize for the winning team in the 2026 edition is around 44 million euros, alongside a guarantee that each team receives around 11 million euros for participation and preparation before playing its first match.

Players' bonuses tell the same story. According to the figures contained in the report, the Spanish national team's players agreed to receive 45% of the prize paid by FIFA to the federation winning the tournament, meaning each player in a squad of 26 would receive around 756,000 euros.

Set that against 2006, when Spain's players would have received 540,000 euros each had they won the title at the time, despite the team going out in the round of 16, while Italy's players, who were crowned champions, received around 250,000 euros each.

Supporters, for their part, have also faced a sharp rise in the cost of attending. At the 2006 World Cup, the cheapest group-stage tickets started at 35 euros, while tickets for the final in Berlin ranged between 120 and 600 euros.

For 2026, FIFA has adopted a variable pricing system linked to the match, the category and the timing of the purchase. It made tickets available at 60 dollars for a portion of the seats set aside for the supporters of qualified teams, but this category remained limited compared with the total number of seats available.

Outside the set allocations, prices for final tickets reached several thousand dollars, with some official seats costing more than 6,000 dollars and other categories approaching 8,000 dollars. These prices were not the result of resale, but were among the official prices offered to the public.

Compare that with 2006, when the most expensive ticket for the final cost 600 euros, and the scale of the change in the cost of attending football's biggest event becomes clear, particularly for supporters who want to watch their national teams from inside the stadium.

Twenty years of profit: who is paying the price of modern football?

The comparison between 2006 and 2026 reveals a football that has become bigger and more widespread, with huge transfer deals, shirts in multiple categories, tickets whose prices vary enormously, and unprecedented prize money. But these figures do not tell the whole story. The supporter does not only pay for the shirt or the ticket, but also bears the costs of travel, accommodation and transport, and rearranges their life around an increasingly congested fixture list, at a time when competitions are expanding and the commitments involved in following a team are growing.

Supporting a team cannot be reduced to financial calculations, though. There are the hours of waiting, the long journeys, the tension before matches, the bitterness of defeats, the joy of victories, and the insistence on returning to the stands even after disappointment.

None of that appears in club budgets or in reports on prize money and revenues, but it represents an essential part of the relationship binding a supporter to their team, a relationship that existed before the value of transfers reached hundreds of millions, and before tickets for some matches became more expensive than entire monthly budgets.

Twenty years on, football has changed in most of its economic and commercial details, but the essence of supporting a team has remained the same. The supporter still buys their team's shirt, still tries to attend its matches, still follows its results, and still clings to its colours however much circumstances change.

While clubs and federations continue to expand their sources of income and break records, the most important question remains: how far can football increase its profits without making its public unable to afford to follow it?

The game may succeed in doubling its revenues, expanding its competitions and attracting bigger investment. But all these figures lose much of their meaning if the supporter who gives matches their soul becomes unable to reach the stands.