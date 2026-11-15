Footage: wonder goal in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie goes around the world: ‘One of the most beautiful goals ever’

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A goal from Yoram van der Veen in RKC Waalwijk's match against FC Den Bosch is making its way around the world. Hans Kraay junior called it one of the finest he has ever seen in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

RKC dominated their Brabant rivals at home and took the lead after just ten minutes.

In the second half, the Waalwijk side pulled further clear. Their 74th-minute goal to make it 3-0 had people talking after the match.

Faissal Al Mazyani picked out Van der Veen with a superb long ball. Van der Veen brought it down out of the air, kept it up once more and volleyed it past goalkeeper Pepijn van der Merbel.

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Afterwards, Kraay junior praised the goal in the ESPN studio: "This is… Oh, oh, oh. This is so fantastic. The ball travels forty metres. He just decides to keep it up for a moment."

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"This is one of the finest goals I've ever seen in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. He reminds me a little of Dennis Bergkamp," he continued.

The ESPN pundit concluded: "This technique is... This can't be a coincidence. I could watch this all evening."

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RKC eventually beat Den Bosch 4-0 and leapfrogged their opponents from Saturday evening in the table.

In the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, RKC now sit ninth. Den Bosch have to settle for tenth place.