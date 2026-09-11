Vincent Wagner will take his place on the Elversberg bench for next Sunday's highly anticipated clash with Bayern Munich in the third round of the Bundesliga. The German Football Association's sports court has overturned his suspension.

The 40-year-old had been sent off during Elversberg's win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in round two, but the ban has now been lifted.

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Elversberg had appealed the decision. The sports court rejected that appeal at the first stage, before everything changed once a second appeal was submitted.

"An absolute exception"

Chaired by Stefan Oberholz, the sports court overturned the previous ruling during an oral hearing, clearing Wagner to lead his team from the bench against Bayern Munich.

Oberholz said: "The sending-off issued against Vincent Wagner is overturned, and the automatic ban is dropped." He called the ruling "an absolute exception", explaining that it was only possible because the referee acknowledged his error in the incident.

Referee Martin Petersen, who joined the hearing via video link, admitted his mistake: "Later on, I felt that my reaction was inappropriate. I would not make this decision again. Perhaps I was overly sensitive and misinterpreted the situation."

Wagner welcomed the outcome. "I am pleased that justice has been served," he told German newspaper "Bild".

Newly promoted to the top flight, Elversberg host Bayern Munich on Sunday off the back of two surprise wins in their opening two matches, against Bayer Leverkusen (3-2) and Gladbach (4-3).

The reason for the sending-off

Wagner had picked up a second yellow card, then the red, during the first half against Gladbach, with the visitors leading 2-1.

A clear error from the officiating team preceded Gladbach's second goal. Tim Kleindienst took a throw-in quickly and turned the move into a goal. Wagner was booked after standing about a metre inside the pitch.

At the end of the first half, the manager received the second yellow that sent him off. He had calmly walked towards the officials, an incident Petersen initially judged to have overstepped acceptable limits.

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