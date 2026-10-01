The office of the British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, issued a new statement today, Thursday, to clarify the government's position on the Manchester City case. The move follows the remarks he made yesterday about the club and its owners, which sparked controversy over how far the government is influencing the course of the case.

A spokesperson for "10 Downing Street" said, as reported by the prominent "BBC" journalist Henry Zeffman: "As the Prime Minister made clear, the initial ruling is serious, and there can be no suggestion that anyone is above the rules."

The spokesperson continued: "He [the Prime Minister] also stressed that the independent process is still ongoing. It is essential to allow it to run its course and to respect the outcome. And if wrongdoing is proven, those responsible for it must face the appropriate consequences."

Read also

The week of farewell: Ronaldo leaves through the back door, and Messi on the red carpet

A volcanic revolution that burned the greats: how did Spain dominate world football over a quarter of a century?

The statement follows earlier remarks by Burnham, who said he would be "very concerned" if Manchester City's Emirati owners decided to sell the club. He praised the investments they have made since taking over in 2008.

Burnham insisted at the same time that he does not want to interfere in the disciplinary process, noting the case is still under appeal.

An independent commission recently found Manchester City guilty on all the charges relating to breaches of the financial rules, over nine seasons between 2009-2010 and 2017-2018, the Premier League announced. The club was also found guilty on three of four breaches relating to failure to cooperate with the investigation.

According to the league, the commission concluded that there were sham commercial contracts, part of a scheme to artificially inflate the club's revenues and cut its costs by more than 900 million pounds sterling.

An awaited appeal

But the case is not over yet. Manchester City rejected the commission's findings and maintained their innocence, confirming they will appeal the ruling on the grounds that there are "fundamental errors" in law, principles and facts.

That appeal is the next stage in the case. The challenge can be referred to a new three-person commission, though Manchester City have no right to appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Recent reports suggest the proceedings could run for several months. For now, the potential sanctions and the sporting and legal fallout remain wide open.

Burnham's remarks drew criticism from political and sporting quarters, not least because he was mayor of Greater Manchester before taking over the government, and because he underlined the importance of keeping the owners' investment in the region.



