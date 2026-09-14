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Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Following the offensive chants in the match against Al-Taawoun: Sami Al-Jaber says what happened to Neves does not reflect the true picture

R. Neves
S. Al Jaber
Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

In defence of Saudi values

Al-Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber refused to stay silent over the abuse aimed at one of the team's stars. Hours after offensive chants targeted Portugal's Ruben Neves during the Al-Taawoun match, the Saudi football icon spoke out with a strong message of support that restored the compass to the true values of the Saudi sporting scene.

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Posting on his official Instagram account, Al-Jaber spoke directly to the Al-Hilal midfielder. He stressed how important it is to have a player of Neves' calibre in Saudi football, insisting that what he suffered was an individual act that does not reflect the true picture.

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Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Gharafa crest
Al-Gharafa
ALG
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Al-Nahda crest
Al-Nahda
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
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Saudis take pride in the values of respect and hospitality, Al-Jaber said, principles rooted firmly in the country's religion and culture rather than mere slogans. They are a way of life, reflected in the welcome extended to everyone who chooses the Kingdom as their home. Those values, he affirmed, go far beyond the limits of sporting competition and the momentary fanaticism of the stands.

The former Al-Hilal star insisted the behaviour Neves faced does not represent Saudi values in any way. The Portuguese midfielder, he stressed, holds a special and exceptional standing with the fans, who have appreciated his contributions and commitment from his very first day.

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He closed on a reassuring note. Al-Jaber expressed his hope that Neves grasps the scale of the welcome he has received since arriving in the Kingdom, and how deeply the fans feel he belongs to the Saudi sporting community. What happened, he affirmed, remains a passing cloud that cannot erase a relationship of mutual respect built over two seasons of brilliance and loyalty.

samihttps://www.instagram.com/samialjaber/?hl=ar

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