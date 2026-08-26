Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia took their first steady steps towards global glory on Wednesday evening, booking a place in the second stage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026 with a valuable 1-0 win over New Zealand's Auckland FC in the play-off in Jeddah.

The victory sets up a fiery date with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, the CAF Champions League winners. There is no room for a draw in this one, staged on 19 September at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Double importance rides on the encounter. Its winner will be crowned with the Africa, Asia and Pacific Cup title, guaranteeing a direct seat in the Challenge Cup on the road towards the biggest dream.

Elsewhere in the tournament, a heavyweight clash awaits. Mexico's Toluca, the CONCACAF champions, meet the South American Copa Libertadores champions on 9 December in the Derby of the Americas Cup. Whoever comes through that derby then faces the winner of the Africa, Asia and Pacific Cup on 12 December in the Challenge Cup.

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Win the Challenge Cup and you reach the final and most important stage: a showdown with France's Paris Saint-Germain, the European champions and title holders, in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on 16 December 2026. FIFA will announce the central venue hosting the tournament's last three matches at a later date.