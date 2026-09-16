Carlos Espi's stoppage-time goal handed Real Madrid a thrilling 3-2 win over Elche on Tuesday evening. But another scene, this one before kick-off, sparked far wider controversy.

Both teams walked out wearing shirts bearing slogans in support of the city of Ceuta. Broadcast footage clearly shows the Elche players putting them on before taking to the pitch, while the Real Madrid players received their shirts in the tunnel on the way out.

Three Real Madrid players, though, did not display the shirt. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Ibrahima Konate each took one from a kit official.

Mbappe and Vinicius pulled the shirt on but raised it only to shoulder level, while Konate simply held his in his hands. The Frenchman and the Brazilian then removed it moments later, just before the team walked past.

The shirt carried the slogan "We are all Caballas", a phrase backing the autonomous city of Ceuta, which saw a huge influx of Moroccan residents at the end of last July.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Real Madrid attach no importance to the matter, believing every player has the right to wear the shirt he wants.

Unlike other teams, the club also point out that the majority of their players wore the shirt. On the three players in question, Madrid insist nobody can be forced to wear a particular shirt, nor forced not to wear it.

The row follows the case of Moroccan Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Real Betis star, who wore a shirt supporting Ceuta before his side's match against Villarreal on Monday. It exposed him to a wave of criticism and insults from many Moroccans.

Ezzalzouli hit back in a statement on his Instagram account: "Firstly, I would like to clarify one thing, which is that at no moment was the shirt referring to the city of Ceuta used for a political purpose or with the intention of showing contempt for a people, the Moroccan people".

He added: "This shirt was social in nature, as part of supporting the residents and people of an area who were living through a difficult situation, regardless of their nationality".

His conclusion was defiant: "But at the same time, this is not an apology to anyone, and anyone who wishes to exploit this matter to cast doubt on my love for my country is free to do so. As for me, I will continue to live every day with my head held high, and I will continue to represent my roots with pride and sacrifice".

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