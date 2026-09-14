Arsenal intend to contact the body responsible for refereeing in English football to obtain an explanation regarding the decision to award a penalty in favour of Sunderland during the match between the two sides last Saturday in the Premier League.

Arsenal beat Sunderland 2-0, but manager Mikel Arteta was furious with the second-half decision to penalise Ezri Konsa for a foul on Dan Ballard.

Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot for Sunderland. David Raya then took over, saving Enzo Le Fée's penalty.

Brooks penalised Konsa for a foul on Ballard, yet Arteta felt the decision should have gone the other way. In his eyes, it was Ballard who committed the foul.

A source told ESPN that Arsenal will ask the refereeing body to explain the decision and clarify why Brooks awarded the penalty, as well as why the video assistant referee upheld it after a review.

The Premier League Match Centre issued its own clarification, saying the "holding foul" committed by Konsa was "reviewed and confirmed by the video assistant referee".

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Mikel Arteta said: "I feel deeply worried and saddened, because this cannot be a penalty under any circumstances."

He added: "It is a move from an opponent that resembles a throw in judo. Ezri did nothing. We have to take responsibility in order to protect the game. Today the game was not protected, and it could have cost us the match and the momentum we have. The matter is extremely serious. This should never have happened. This is not fair."

He continued: "It is not just about us, this cannot happen at this level."

Arteta went on: "This is unacceptable at this level. I have watched the incident 20 times, and I cannot find a way to understand how they thought of awarding a penalty in such a situation, or the way in which the video assistant referee should have intervened."

He concluded: "So, I don't know what to think. I feel sad that we have to discuss this matter after such a beautiful match, and that this incident carries such magnitude of seriousness at this level. Because that changes the course of the season, and it could cost you the title. At this level, and after all the work we put in, this cannot happen."



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