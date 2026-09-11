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FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Following in Adeyemi's footsteps: Barcelona target a new signing from Dortmund

Transfers
K. Adeyemi
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
LaLiga
Germany
Spain

Fierce competition with Milan and Juventus

The roles have been reversed between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. Justin Edozamen has caught the eye at the German club, turning himself into a potential target for a number of major European sides, chief among them Barcelona, who have already begun tracking the youngster's development.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Borussia Dortmund have made a habit in recent years of contacting every Barcelona academy player who decided to leave the Catalan club's youth ranks or who faced difficulties renewing a contract.

Few sides specialise in developing young talent and handing them a chance to shine quite like the German club, who have previously signed players of the calibre of Mateu Morey and Sergio Gomez.

Dortmund also fought until the final moments a few months ago to sign Dro, before Paris Saint-Germain struck an agreement with Barcelona to complete the deal.

Now the picture may flip entirely. Edozamen's emergence has sparked the interest of a number of clubs forever on the hunt for fresh talent, players capable of catching the eye through sheer potential despite their tender age.

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Paderborn crest
Paderborn
SCP
LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

What sets the player apart is his ability to fill every midfield position, allied to serious physical power. He does not lack for close control either, nor the knack of reaching the penalty area and finding the net.

Edozamen is an extremely complete footballer, and he imposes himself with a clear margin despite his youth.

At just 15, Justin has already broken numerous records in Dortmund's youth ranks.

His parents are Nigerian, and his passport has pulled three federations into a scrap to claim him: Germany, Nigeria and Italy.

So far, Italy have managed to field Edozamen in the under-16 competitions run by the Italian Football Federation and UEFA.

Month after month, Justin Edozamen has kept shining with Dortmund, and plenty of his clips have spread across social media. The most notable of them, a goal from the halfway line, went viral.

German reports confirm that three of Europe's major clubs are watching the youngster with special interest, among them Juventus and Milan, the two big Italian sides who appear ready to invest in him.

The same information indicates that Barcelona already hold the first reports on Justin. The Catalan club have instructed their scouts to follow the player closely and analyse his development in detail, whether in Dortmund's big matches or, in particular, during his international appearances with the Italy under-16 side.

The transfer market, it should be noted, does not permit any signing of a player who holds European Union citizenship before he turns at least 16.

Even so, the major clubs draw up their first shortlist of targeted talents at the start of every season, and for Barcelona, Justin Edozamen tops the list.

Relations between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are running smoothly, as the Catalan club sealed the signing of Karim Adeyemi a few months ago.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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