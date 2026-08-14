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imago-sport-1067184210.jpgAli Issa

Translated by

Following his injury against Al-Jazira: what is Diaby's status for the Al-Ittihad and Al-Khaleej match?

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood
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Saudi Pro League
M. Diaby
A. Al-Obood
M. Shanqeeti
Saudi Arabia
France

The French winger left the AFC Champions League Elite match before it ended

Press reports have revealed where France's Moussa Diaby stands on featuring in Al-Ittihad's Al-Khaleej clash in the Saudi Roshn League, after the winger picked up an injury against UAE side Al-Jazira.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Khaleej tomorrow, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" reported that Diaby returns to Al-Ittihad's group training today, Friday, ready to feature against Al-Khaleej.

The knock the French winger picked up in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Al-Jazira, in the play-off qualifier for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite, was minor, the newspaper explained.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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Al Kholood crest
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Diaby may not be the only man back. Full-back Muhannad Al-Shanqiti and winger Abdulrahman Al-Aboud could join him after both missed the Al-Jazira game through injury.

Both Al-Shanqiti and Al-Aboud took part in Al-Ittihad's group session yesterday, Thursday, the newspaper explained, with German coach Jens Wissing set to decide their involvement against Al-Khaleej after Friday evening's main session.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are chasing redemption in Saudi football. Last season was one to forget: fifth in the league, semi-final exits in both the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup, and a quarter-final exit in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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