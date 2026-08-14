Press reports have revealed where France's Moussa Diaby stands on featuring in Al-Ittihad's Al-Khaleej clash in the Saudi Roshn League, after the winger picked up an injury against UAE side Al-Jazira.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Khaleej tomorrow, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" reported that Diaby returns to Al-Ittihad's group training today, Friday, ready to feature against Al-Khaleej.

The knock the French winger picked up in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Al-Jazira, in the play-off qualifier for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite, was minor, the newspaper explained.

Diaby may not be the only man back. Full-back Muhannad Al-Shanqiti and winger Abdulrahman Al-Aboud could join him after both missed the Al-Jazira game through injury.

Both Al-Shanqiti and Al-Aboud took part in Al-Ittihad's group session yesterday, Thursday, the newspaper explained, with German coach Jens Wissing set to decide their involvement against Al-Khaleej after Friday evening's main session.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are chasing redemption in Saudi football. Last season was one to forget: fifth in the league, semi-final exits in both the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup, and a quarter-final exit in the AFC Champions League Elite.