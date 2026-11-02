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Al Shabab v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Following Al-Shabab's six-goal haul: Al-Ahli suffer a painful blow against Al-Sadd

Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli
Al-Sadd
Al Ahli
AFC Champions League Elite
Qatar
Saudi Arabia

Al-Raqi in a major crisis

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have been dealt a fresh blow this season, with one of their stars limping out of the clash against Qatar's Al-Sadd in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Only days earlier, the Saudi side were thrashed 6-1 by Al-Shabab in the 12th round of the Roshn Pro League.

France's Valentin Atangana picked up the injury in the first half against Al-Sadd and couldn't see the game out. Dutch head coach Marino Pusic hauled him off and sent on teammate Ziyad Al-Johani in his place.

Read also: Video: in Ronaldo's absence, Felix's storm leads Al-Nassr to destroy Pakhtakor

Next matches
AHL

AHL

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

ALT

ALT

ALS

ALS

Stars League

08 Nov 2026

ALR

ALR

Technical and administrative instability now grips the club, and the turmoil has fuelled talk that Pusic could leave his post in the coming days.

Al-Ahli won the last two editions of the AFC Champions League Elite. A third straight title would be unprecedented, and that is exactly what they are chasing.

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